Botswana imposes self-quarantines for travelers from coronavirus-hit nations

Botswana has announced it is introducing mandatory self-quarantines for tourists and travellers from countries that have confirmed the outbreaks of the coronavirus in their territories, APA learned Sunday.According to a memo authored by the Director of Health Services, Dr Malaika Tshipayagae and addressed to the organization that represents the interests of tour operators all travellers will be subjected to a mandatory self-quarantine upon arrival at points of entry.

Tshipayagae informed the Hospitality Tourism and Association of Botswana that “following the latest Word Health Organization (WHO) on international travel and as per the Public Health Act(2013) in control of communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken a decesion to enforce mandatory self-quarantening of all arriving travellers from from affected countries for a period of 14 consecutive days.”

He added that the mandatory self-quarantines would be done at the travellers’ residence.

“Please note that this would be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Wellness officers in their respective districts. Furthermore, those who are here as tourists will be quarantined at their place of residence (hotels, guest houses, lodges, Inns etc)”, said Tshipayagae.