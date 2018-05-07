Botswana in panic mode as Masisi weeds out corrupt officials

Permanent Secretary to the President Cater Morupisi on Monday allayed fears that senior civil servants are desperate to save their jobs, as it emerges that some of them are “criminals” being hunted down by the new political dispensation seeking to weed out all suspected corrupt officials in public service.Following the ouster of former Directorate of Security and Intelligence Isaac Kgosi by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his inner circle of advisors, several senior government officials are reportedly trying to distance themselves from corrupt practices.

Morupisi said whenever there is an Executive transition from one head of state to another it is inevitable that there will be changes in personnel at both Cabinet and senior government official level, as well as in administrative structures to deliver on its mandate.

“On behalf of Government, I therefore wish to take this opportunity to reassure the public that such changes will, where necessary, occur in the context of our longstanding commitment and frameworks for good governance,” said Morupisi.

It is, therefore, Morupisi continued, the responsibility of the President to ensure that he has a team in place to deliver on his mandate. This should not, however, Morupisi added, be construed to mean that those who may have been either redeployed and or relieved in their duties have been found personally wanting.

“The public may also be reassured that there is no ongoing “witch-hunt” in Government, as has been alleged in some quarters in the media. Neither should such administrative changes be seen as a judgement on any previous administration,” said Masisi.

Kgosi who was linked to a number of corruption activities was recently sacked by Masisi, a few days after he had informed the Public Accounts Committee that he was not accountable to anybody, not even the President.