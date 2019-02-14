Botswana in partnership with US varsities

Botswana is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on economic development with Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey based in the United States, a senior official said Thursday.Permanent Secretary to the President Carter Morupisi said that the signing ceremony of the MoU will be witnessed by President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi on 15 February.

According to Morupisi, the collaboration will focus on a number of strategic areas that are critical to realizing the aspirations of Botswana’s National Vision 2036 to “Achieve Prosperity for All”.

These include design and establishment of a “Knowledge Hub” in Botswana, healthcare system and health care workforce development (including capacity building); leadership development and entrepreneurship and business development.