Botswana intelligence detains opposition PR team

Published on 22.10.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) late Monday detained opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Public Relations Team.UDC President Duma Boko explained  to reporters that “Our activist Katlego Morolong and my friend from United Kingdom were detained by the DIS. They were found in our  elections control room where were going through through the voters roll.  Aparently Natalie was questioned for working without permit . What work  she has just volunteered to help a friend,” said Boko. 

Immediate comment from DIS was not available. 

Boko said they had some engagements  with IEC on some points to know if the elections will be fair and  credible. 

“IEC refused to give us satisfaction on  the credibility of these elections. I received information that when our  aircraft was grounded it came from a directive from President  Mokgweetsi Masisi and the excuse was that our pilots have not been  declared their documentation,” said Boko. 

He added  that “Masisi is totally afraid of competition because UDC has taken BDP pound to pound in campaigns. BDP has never been pushed far in  competition and they are afraid.” 

Boko said he has experienced abuse at the hands of the DIS and Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) through the entire UDC campaign “but because I knew my  rights they couldn’t deter me in this journey.” 

