Botswana intelligence detains opposition PR team

Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) late Monday detained opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Public Relations Team.UDC President Duma Boko explained to reporters that “Our activist Katlego Morolong and my friend from United Kingdom were detained by the DIS. They were found in our elections control room where were going through through the voters roll. Aparently Natalie was questioned for working without permit . What work she has just volunteered to help a friend,” said Boko.

Immediate comment from DIS was not available.

Boko said they had some engagements with IEC on some points to know if the elections will be fair and credible.

“IEC refused to give us satisfaction on the credibility of these elections. I received information that when our aircraft was grounded it came from a directive from President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the excuse was that our pilots have not been declared their documentation,” said Boko.

He added that “Masisi is totally afraid of competition because UDC has taken BDP pound to pound in campaigns. BDP has never been pushed far in competition and they are afraid.”

Boko said he has experienced abuse at the hands of the DIS and Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) through the entire UDC campaign “but because I knew my rights they couldn’t deter me in this journey.”