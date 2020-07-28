Botswana introduces live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions

International › APA

Published on 28.07.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Botswana has introduced live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions in a move aimed at ensuring accountability and transparency, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Minister Kabo Morwaeng said the Botswana government “has taken the decision to broadcast live parliament sessions on national radio and television”, starting with the Third Meeting of the First Session of the 12th Parliament that opened on Monday.

“This historic decision is in line with government’s policy of inclusivity, transparency and accountability,” Morwaeng said in a statement.

He said the live coverage of parliament sessions was part of efforts by the government “to take parliament to the people”.

Botswana’s current parliament has a total of 65 members, 57 of whom are directly elected in single member constituencies for a term of five years while six others are co-opted by secret ballot of the rest of the National Assembly. The remaining two are the President and Attorney-general who are ex-officio members.

