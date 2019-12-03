Botswana issues flooding alert

Botswana authorities have issued a red alert on the possibility of flooding across the country amid fears of heavy rains over the next few days.In a statement on Monday night, the Department of Meteorological Services warned that heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning are expected to occur between Wednesday and Friday.

“Intense rainfall of 50mm or more in a period of 24-hours are expected over most parts of the country and the expected rainfalls might lead to possible flooding or destruction to properties in some areas, especially on Thursday and Friday,” the department said.

It advised members of the public to take necessary precautions to avoid dangers caused by the flooding.