Botswana: Khama denies interfering in governance of the country

Former Botswana President Ian Khama has denied reports that he is interfering in the governance of the country and accused his successor of destroying the country’s democracy.Speaking during a meeting on Sunday organised by a faction of elders of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aligned to former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Khama reiterated that he supported Venson-Moitoi in her bid to wrestle the BDP leadership from President Mokgweetsi Masisi but denied that she was his proxy.

Venson-Moitoi is challenging Masisi for the BDP presidency at the party’s elective congress set for March.

“I have no intention of ruling from the grave. People who are accusing me of that are the ones who are digging the grave for the party. So I’m prepared to rise up from the grave to avert a situation whereby the party and the country are to thrown into their graves,” he said.

Khama said his chosen successor is destroying the country’s democracy as shown by his decision to sack Venson-Moitoi from cabinet after announcing that she would challenge him for the party presidency at the special congress slated for March.