Botswana: Khama fingered in $10b swindling case

Botswana’s former president Ian Khama and former Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Isaac Kgosi allegedly defrauded the state over $10 billion, prosecutors alleged on Thursday.This emerges from an ongoing case in which senior intelligence officer Wilhelmina Maswabi is charged with financing terrorism.

Investigations officer from the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) Jako Hubona said Maswabi is a signatory to three bank accounts which were used by Khama and Kgosi to steal over &10 billion from state coffers.

He told the court that Khama and Kgosi instructed the central bank, Bank of Botswana, to open three accounts which were used to allegedly steal the money.

Hubona said the accounts were opened on 9th June 2008 and were known as special units’ accounts.

According to the investigating officer, the money was transferred to offshore accounts.

Senior prosecutor, Priscilla Israel told the court that plans were underway to charge Khama and Kgosi with corruption and money-laundering offences.