Botswana launches national elephant action plan

Botswana’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Wednesday launched its National Elephant Action Plan (NEAP).Speaking at a workshop aimed at implementing the initiative in the resort town of Maun in the northwest part of the country, acting permanent secretary for Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism Felix Monggae said the NEAP aims to identify and prioritise the actions that are needed to be taken to monitor, protect and manage Botswana’s elephants.

Monngae said the implementation plan for the NEAP include prioritization of activities as well as conducting an analysis on current and planned activities under the NEAP and identify priority actions currently not addressed.

Monggae said the implementation plan is a critical part of NEAP because it includes detailed actions/activities, methods, targets, monitoring and evaluation plan.

Although Botswana is a member of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Monngae explained, the organisation does not dictate what members should do or make laws for them.

“Countries agree on what should be done,” said Monngae.