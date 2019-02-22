Botswana lawmaker calls for referendum on election of President

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Member of Parliament Paulson Majaga on Friday tabled a motion before Parliament requesting that the government calls for a referendum on presidential elections and appointment of ministers.Debating his motion, Majaga described as undemocratic the current arrangement where the president is not directly voted for.

Under current electoral law, Batswana only vote for MPs and the leader of the party with the majority of lawmakers indirectly becomes the country’s president.

“I would like to call on this House to request government that there be a direct election of the president and not use the current system,” Majaga said.

The lawmaker called on all legislators from the political divide to rally behind his motion.

The MP also said voters should be given the chance “to decide whether they want ministers to be voted outside Parliament or not.”