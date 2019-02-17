Botswana leader accuses predecessor of trying to unseat him

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accused his predecessor Ian Khama of using underhand tactics to unseat him, APA can reveal here Sunday.Speaking at a ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) south west regional congress in Moshupa village, about 50 kilometres from the capital Gaborone, Masisi claimed Khama is using former Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi as a proxy to topple him.

Venson-Moitoi is challenging Masisi for the BDP presidency during the national elective congress in May this year.

Khama has publicly endorsed Venson-Moitoi for the BDP presidency.

Masisi questioned the wisdom of Khama’s decesion to support Venson-Moitoi in her campaign against him.

“How can Moitoi be supported now when she was not supported during her campaign for the AU chairmanship. The aim is to remove me from my seat,” said Masisi. He said he was not shaken by Moitoi’s diversion to challenge him, saying he was sure of victory.

He said while members are at liberty to differ in their preference of those who would want to lead the party, respect must prevail all the time.

Masisi said the party expects integrity from its members as they head to the party national congress and national elections.