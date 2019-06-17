Botswana leader due in Mozambique for crucial meetings

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is due in Maputo on Tuesday at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi, APA learnt here Monday.In a statement, Botswana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said while in Mozambique, Masisi would attend the 12th US-Africa Business Summit.

It said the US-Africa Business Summit, jointly hosted by the Mozambican government, the United States and the Corporate Council on Africa, provides a platform for the private sector and government representatives from Africa and the US to engage on key sectors such as agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure and trade facilitation, information communication technologies and finance.

The summit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to explore new business opportunities and meet potential business partners with a view to shape effective US-Africa trade and investment policies.

While in Mozambique, Masisi is also expected to attend the Tripartite Summit on the Techobanine Project on Thursday.

The meeting would be attended by Nyusi and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and would review progress on a proposed regional rail project.