Botswana leader evades no-confidence motion

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has scuppered a plan to table another no-confidence motion against him by legislators across the political divide in parliament after approving a 15 percent salary hike for MPs, APA learned in Gaborone on Monday.Masisi also approved a constituency allowance for legislators which was increased by 50 percent, while former legislators will receive 20 percent of living allowance

Reports indicate that Masisi had been weary of traveling abroad after being warned that, about 12 MPs from the ruling party were planning to collude with opposition MPs to pass a motion of no-confidence against him in parliament.

The first attempt to remove Masisi from power was made in July 2018, when the leader of the opposition in parliament, Duma Boko, supposedly working with disgruntled ruling party MPs, moved an urgent motion seeking to pass a no-confidence vote against the government of the day.

Legislators from across the aisle on Monday approved a Bill brought before Parliament by Presidential Affairs Minister which seeks to increase the salaries of legislators.

Before the Bill was tabled by the minister, Masisi had to approve whether to increase salaries for legislators or not according to the recommendation of a task force that he appointed late last year.

The task force recommended that a legislator should earn $4000 while a minister will earn $6000 per month.