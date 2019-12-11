Botswana leader hints at plot for regime change

President Mokgweetsi Masisi believes that some of his compatriots have engaged in a conspiracy with unnamed foreign nationals to effect regime change, APA can reveal here Wednesday.Masisi who was addressing the media upon his arrival from the Caribbean and Pacific Group of States Summit of Heads of State and Government said some Batswana with the help of foreign national were questioning the integrity of the country’s governance by challenging the outcome of the October 23 poll.

“It’s no longer about Masisi, it’s not about BDP (Botswana Democratic Party), it is the integrity of our institutions. The decision to question the outcome of the election results was not only disparaging to the country’s institutions but to the people of Botswana,” he said.

Masisi whose ruling BDP won 38 seats out the 58 constituencies said “It is also a disparaging questioning, particularly by those external forces aided by all those internal, for whatever reasons who were injured by the outcome of the elections.”

While he did not mention names, it is believed that the President was referring to the opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and its leader Duma Boko who have since filed 16 petitions with the High Court.