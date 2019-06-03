Botswana leader issues party exit threat if…

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday revealed that he is likely to quit the leadership of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) should the party lose the upcoming general elections.Masisi, who is on an official visit to United States, made the announcement when he was asked by Botswana citizens residing in that country to comment on former president Ian Khama’s decision to resign from the BDP.

Masisi said as a leader of the BDP he was saddened by the decision of Khama to quit the party.

Acknowledging that his predecessor has chosen to campaign for the opposition, Masisi said “the person or the party that is most popular will win.”

“It is democracy and if the people are attracted to that they will go and vote for that,” Masisi said.

He added: “If they don’t vote for us and I’m the leader then next sure thing for me is not to do further injury to my party. I will quit leading the party and a new leader will emerge and they might be compelled to change course and improve fortunes.”

Botswana goes to the polls in October.