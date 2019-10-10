Botswana leader pledges to concede defeat if he loses presidential poll

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday said he is ready to concede defeat and step down should he lose this month’s general election.Masisi told villagers at a meeting in Ramotswa, about 30 kilometres from the capital Gaborone, that he would accept the outcome of the October 23 election.

“If I lose the 2019 elections I will step down and hand over to the next government. I am not going to harass my successor and do strange things,” he said.

Although he did not mention names, it is suspected that he was taking a jibe at his predecessor, former president Ian Khama, who has been accused of attempting “to rule from the grave” after the two men clashed over governance issues.

Masisi called on all candidates standing for election and their supporters to receive the results peacefully.

“Our country has been known as one of the most peaceful countries in the world. May we continue with that tradition? As I stand here today I’m ready to receive any outcome of the elections. Should it happen that I lose, I will walk away from the presidency without fretting the winner,” he said.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party is facing a mammoth task of retaining power as it is facing a fierce competition from a coalition of opposition parties called the Umbrella for Democratic Change.