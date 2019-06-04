Botswana leader spurns truce talks with predecessor

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Tuesday that he has brushed aside a proposal by his predecessor Ian Khama to meet in private and iron out their differences.Explaining his fallout with Khama to Botswana citizens staying in the United States, Masisi who is on an official visit in that country said accepting to hold such a meeting would be making government and administrative business private, something he would not do.

“He (Khama) wanted to meet me alone and I said no. That I have rejected and I admit I’m not going to accept it,” Masisi maintained.

He added “we are not talking about each other’s properties but about public assets and goods.”

According to Masisi, he would not trivialise the issue to him and Khama given that they have very strong views about each other.

Khama and Masisi have a fall out over governance issues which resulted in the former president quitting the ruling Botswana Democractic Party (BDP) recently.

Khama said he used to treat Masisi like a brother but since taking over his successor is no longer what he used to be.

Khama claimed that the current administration is denying him access to his benefits as a former head of state such as aircraft and hiring support service staff of his own choice.