Botswana: Leaked document on COVID-19 fight spark alarm

Botswana on Sunday tendered an apology to the nation after it emerged that a leaked document about COVID-19 relating to disinfection of supermarkets in the capital Gaborone sparked alarm among members of the public.According to the spokesperson for presidential task force (COVID-19), Pearl Ramoroka, “it was not the intention of Government to cause alarm and disruption in the daily operations of the affected entities and employees.”

“We apologise to the concerned business and communities within the area for any inconvenience caused as a result of the leaked correspondence,” she said.

Ramokoka said the Presidential (COVID-19) Task Force was concerned about the leaked internal communication titled, ”Areas Which Need Disinfection: Metsimotlhabe (ward in the capital Gaborone) COVID19 Positive Cases”, circulating in social media platforms.

“This communication has purportedly caused public alarm,” said Ramokoka.

She said contact tracing of people who tested COVID19 positive started on the 23rd April 2020, covering Gaborone and other areas.

“If in the process of tracing, it emerges such a person visited a public facility, it might be necessary to close the facility temporarily for the purpose of disinfecting and testing the employees,” said Ramokoka.