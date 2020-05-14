Botswana lifts ban on travel to and from capital after COVID-19 scare

Botswana has lifted a ban on movement in and out of the capital Gaborone that was imposed on Monday after a truck driver travelling from South Africa had tested positive at the weekend.Coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force, Kereng Masupu said the government has lifted the suspension of the issuance of the Pink Permit that allows people to move from one place to another for work purposes.

“The public is informed that the suspension of the Pink Permit access into and out Gaborone has been lifted,” Masupu said on Thursday.

The suspension was effected on 11 May following a COVID-19 confirmed case of a truck driver who came into Botswana through the Tlokweng Border Post last Saturday.

“The initial phase of identifying and listing of suspected contacts has been completed. The evaluation of those who were identified is ongoing,” the official said.

Botswana has recorded 24 cases of the coronavirus disease.