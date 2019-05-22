Botswana lifts hunting ban

Botswana has lifted a contentious ban on trophy hunting, a senior official announced on Wednesday.In a statement, Ministry of Wildlife spokesperson Alice Mmolawa said the decision was taken following extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Mmolawa said consultations were made by a cabinet committee appointed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

She said the general consensus from the consultations was that the hunting ban should be lifted since it was having a negative impact on livelihoods of communities that previously benefitted from hunting.

“On the basis of these issues, the government has reflected and assessed the recommendations and lifted the suspension,” Mmolawa said.

Botswana has been hesitant to take a decision on lifting the hunting ban amid accusations by the Western media that by allowing the resumption of hunting the southern African country would open floodgates on elephant poaching.