Botswana lifts lockdown restrictions, businesses open

Businesses and schools in Botswana were allowed to reopen on Thursday after the government lifted restrictions imposed under a seven-week lockdown that has been in force since early April.COVID-19 Presidential Task Force coordinator Kereng Masupu said all lockdown restrictions “will be lifted effective midnight, with only those moving across the designated zones requiring permits to travel.”

“Depending on the coronavirus disease pattern, a return to lockdown will remain an option,” Masupu said on Wednesday night.

He however said businesses and schools that intend to reopen should adhere to stringent health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The reopening of businesses and schools is part of the gradual relaxation of restrictions imposed on April 4 to contain the spread of the virus.

The country has so far recorded 25 cases of coronavirus, one of the lowest in Africa.