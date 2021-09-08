International › APA

Botswana lifts suspension on sporting activities

Published on 08.09.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has lifted a suspension on sporting activities, citing the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.In an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on Tuesday, Masisi said the suspension on Botswana National Sport Commission-affiliated competitive sports was being lifted with effect from September 7. 

“The lifting of the suspension on Botswana National Sport Commission affiliated competitive sports is based on evidence submitted to His Excellency the President by the Director of Health Services that the risks posed by COVID-19 have decreased in Botswana,” the gazette said.

Sporting activities have been suspended in Botswana for the past few month in response to cases of COVID-19, which were on an upward trajectory since June.

The cases have, however, started to decline, necessitating the latest move by Masisi.

