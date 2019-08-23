Botswana looks to Hollywood for economic salvation

With his vision fixed on transforming the economy towards a knowledge based economy, President Mokgweetsi Masisi believes that roping in Hollywood producers will be just what the doctor ordered for the southern African country.Masisi has expressed happiness at visiting American all-round media personality, Steve Harvey who has promised to invest in the country’s arts and creative industry as well as roping in the services of some Hollywood producers.

“I am happy to report back that we had a really good session with Steve Harvey yesterday. The turnout was impressive from our youth showing the hunger and drive that many have,” the President told journalists in the capital on Friday.

According to Masisi, Harvey has committed to working with social media content creators from our country.

“He has already asked that young people in this space submit their creatives for consideration since he has jobs lined already. As well, Steve has said that if we make minor refurbishments to the Mass Media Complex studios(which also houses government media facility) he will, before the end of the year, move production of two of his shows to Botswana and create employment for Batswana,” said Masisi.

The President also said that the American media personality has also pledged to work with top Hollywood producers to train local creatives on content creation for the global market.

“I am also happy that merely having Steve Harvey in the country was a huge boost for our tourism as he draws quite some attention from across the globe. I want to take this moment to thank Steve for a keen interest in our country and its development. I also thank the youth and all who supported this visit,” said Masisi.

He added: “Please remember what Steve Harvey said and dream big, importantly, do not let anyone kill your ideas. Use the networks and contacts you got at the session to uplift yourselves.”

He said: “I am serious about transforming our economy towards a knowledge based economy and we will need a lot of our people to dream and be creative. On my part, I will bring those that are already advanced in the industry and remove any barriers that stop you from succeeding.”

According to him, there is need for Botswana to increase its investment in the creative sector, build more performance spaces, free up licensing spaces for various media enterprises and also find ways to protect creative works.

For his part, Harvey sad “For us to come here and stick our flag in Botswana it feels like coming back home and this is because of President Masisi’s vision. I am impressed further by Masisi’s vision for the youth. We are Africans, we fought so hard to be where are. This is where we belong and we are coming to create jobs.”

He said he was privileged to have listened to President Masisi last time he was in Botswana in 2018.

“I am in the moneymaking business. So that’s how it’s going to roll. I will meet the authorities here too to make this a realization,” he said.