Botswana loses more rhinos as war against poachers slips away

Poaching of endangered rhinos appears to be reaching crisis levels in Botswana amid reports that the country continues to lose more of its protected animals to poachers, APA learned here on Thursday.According to information seen by APA, three more rhinos have been discovered killed in separate incidents between 13 and 15 January in the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana.

Reports indicate that Botswana, which has until now been considered a hub for endangered rhinos, seems to be losing its war on poaching, especially on rhinos and elephants.

The situation is said to have not been helped by the southern African nation’s decision to withdraw what it termed arms of war from the anti-poaching unit.

Between October and December 2019, 13 rhinos were reportedly poached, culminating in a count of 31 hornless carcasses counted since the beginning of that year.

The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism has admitted that 2019 was a “record poaching” year.

Reports further state that security agencies were able to kill seven of the poachers in the last three months of 2019.

The bodies of the poachers remain in mortuaries as next of kin are reluctant to come and claim them for fear of incriminating themselves.