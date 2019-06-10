Botswana: Masisi admits presidential retirement amendment blunder

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has apologised to the nation over his frosty relations with his predecessor Ian Khama, APA can reveal Monday.Masisi said he regretted the decision by the government in 2017 to amend the Presidential Pensions and Retirement Act.

“We made a big mistake and I will be the first to admit it because if we had not amended this act, we would be in a position to suspend former President Khama’s benefits for engaging in active politics again because he has essentially retired,” Masisi told reporters on Monday.

The Act in question was amended to enable a former president to work.

“Promises were made and assurances given that once he (Khama) vacated office, he will always support government, (and) that he will never destabilise government but now, a total somersault,” Masisi said.

He admitted that he was the leader of the House in 2017 when the amendment was made and not only did he champion it, he defended it against criticism from opposition parties.

“I take my hat out to the opposition and I owe them an apology. We were misled and made to believe things that were not true,” he said.

Relations between Masisi and Khama have been frosty since the latter left office in April 2018.

Khama accuses Masisi of being autocratic, intolerant and of threatening the country as a beacon of stability in Africa.

He has since left the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.