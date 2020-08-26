Botswana: Masisi dismisses foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle

Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday relieved International Affairs and Cooperation Minister Unity Dow from her duties in a mini cabinet reshuffle that saw him move around some ministers and elevated a deputy minister.Permanent Secretary to the President and Secretary to Cabinet, Elias Magosi said in a statement that Masisi has removed Unity from her position as Botswana’s top diplomat and replaced her with Health Minister Lemogang Kwape.

“Dr Unity Dow is relieved from the position of Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation with immediate effect,” Magosi said.

Agricultural Development and Food Security Minister Edwin Dikoloti took over from Kwape as health minister while Assistant Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Karabo Gare was elevated to become Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security.

Molebatsi Molebatsi was appointed Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to replace Gare, Magosi said.

All appointments were with immediate effect.