Botswana: Masisi fires intelligence boss

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has terminated the contract of the head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Isaac Kgosi effective APA learnt here Wednesday.Kgosi has been replaced by former Botswana Defence Force chief of staff and commander of ground forces Brigadier Peter Magosi who was forced into early retirement by former President Ian Khama two years ago.

“The President has decided to relieve Colonel Isaac Seabelo Kgosi as the Director General of Intelligence and Security with immediate effect and consequently appointed Mr. Peter Magosi as the Director General Director of Intelligence and Security Services,” permanent secretary to the President Carter Morupisi said on Wednesday.

Morupisi added that “the President would like to convey, on behalf of the nation, his profound gratitude to Isaac Kgosi for his diligent and dedicated service in establishing the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services, and for that he wishes the outgoing Director General well in his future endeavours.”

Kgosi confirmed to APA that he has been relieved of his duties.

Kgosi was appointed DIS director by former President Ian Khama, a few years after he became President. Described by the local media as the most powerful person in Botswana,

Kgosi has been linked to a number of corruption activities such as the recent US$25 million petroleum fund which the Directorate on Crime and Economic Crime believes was spirited away to foreign accounts under the disguise of procuring security hardware.

Under Kgosi, the DIS allegedly ran a multi-million Pula special fund controlled by Kgosi, which has been responsible for a number of suspicious bank transactions.