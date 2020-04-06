Botswana: Masisi hints on six-month state of emergency

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday announced that he would request Parliament to approve a State of Public Emergency that would last for six months as he intensifies efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.Botswana, which has so far registered six cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus –is currently on a 28-day lockdown.

Masisi informed members of his cabinet and leaders of political parties that contested the 2019 general elections that he also intends to place the country on another 28-day lockdown if the current one (lockdown) does not bring the desired results.

“My proposal is for parliament to allow for state of emergency to last up to six months,” President Masisi said.

Masisi said if the current lockdown, under which people are allowed to go to the shops, does not also bring the desired results he would ensure that there is total restriction of movements by members of the public.

He said Botswana was running short of trained medical personnel in the face of the virus because “developed countries that trained our medical staff are now calling them back to join their health services.”