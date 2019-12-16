Botswana: Masisi-Khama feud a ticking timebomb – Opposition

Botswana’s Alliance for Progressives (AP) on Monday warned that the ongoing spat between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama is likely to have serious repercussions on the country.Addressing reporters in the capital Gaborone, AP leader Ndaba Gaolathe said his party was worried that the feud is creating unnecessary tension among Batswana, which is expected to have negative effects on the country’s future.

“The seeds are being sown of hatred among those who regard themselves followers of these two,” said Gaolathe.

Describing the spat as a “toxic engagement”, the opposition leader warned that, if left unchecked, the feud “will consume citizens” as it is likely to deteriorate into a culture of intolerance.

“This is a tragedy. This is a bad sign, a bad omen which we must all reject.

“The unending conflict between the current and former president, the adversarial rubric of our constitutional and electoral design and the stagnating progress of our circumstances – regardless of the outcome of the courts – will need a form of national conciliation process,” said Gaolathe.

While Masisi continues to accuse Khama of attempting to “rule from the grave” or “through the back door”, the latter accuses his successor of being unfit to rule.