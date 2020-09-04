Botswana: Masisi lifts alcohol ban despite spike in COVID-19 cases

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol and consumption of beer in public places as part of efforts by the Botswana government to relax measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.In an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on Friday, director of health services Malaki Tshipayagae said Masisi has lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol on the consumption of liquor in public places with immediate effect.

Operators of establishments that sell alcohol would, however, be required adhere to health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tshipayagae said.

According to the notice, restaurants are the only establishments that would be allowed to operate throughout the week, but only from 12pm (1000 GMT) to 9pm.

Other establishments would be allowed to operate for limited hours, mostly between Thursday and Saturday.

Nightclubs would, however, remained closed, Tshipayagae said.

The removal of the alcohol sale ban comes as the number of COVID-19 in Botswana rose to 1,724 on Friday.