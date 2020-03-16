Botswana: Masisi officially kicks Khama out of ruling party

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has officially terminated former president Ian Khama’s membership of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), APA learnt here Monday.While he is currently the patron of the ruling party’s offshoot, Botswana Patriotic Front, Khama has never officially resigned from the BDP.

In a letter addressed to Khama, Masisi cites several newspaper reports in which Khama was quoted as having said that he was quitting the BDP over his fallout with his chosen successor.

“As a party member you were obliged to abide by the Constitution, Rules and Regulations of the Party and expected to promote its philosophy, policies and programmes,” said Masisi.

He added that Khama has continuously failed to observe and abide by BDP’s rules and regulations, making him unfit to remain a member of the party.

“These actions serve to confirm that you are no longer a loyal member of the BDP, despite our records showing that you have not formally resigned from the party.

This communication serves to confirm to you that the Botswana Democratic Party no longer regards you as a member,” the letter said.