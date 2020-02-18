Botswana: Masisi withdraws Khama security protection as rift widens

Tension between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama escalated on Tuesday after the Botswana government withdrew security detail from the latter.According information from Khama’s office, it is not only his security detail that was withdrawn but some of the official vehicles that he is entitled to use as a former President.

Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) spokesperson Edward Robert confirmed the development and said the DIS from time to time conducts security threat assessment of all VIPs eligible for such protection as established by Intelligence and Security Service Act.

Masisi and Khama have been at each other’s throat since the former took office in April 2018.

Masisi accuses Khama of attempting to “rule from the grave” or “through the back door” while the latter accuses his successor of being unfit to rule.