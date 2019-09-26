Botswana minister resigns from gov’t, ruling party

Botswana’s Sport, Youth and Culture Minister Tshekedi Khama has resigned from his ministerial position, a senior official said Thursday.Ruling Botswana Democratic (BDP) secretary general Mpho Balopi also confirmed that Khama has resigned from the ruling party.

“Yes I can confirm that Mr Tshekedi Khama has tendered his resignation from the party. It’s an unfortunate development but we wish him well in his future endeavours,” Balopi said.

Tshekedi, who is the younger brother to former president Ian Khama, confirmed his resignation and said he has since joined the newly Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), an offshoot of the BDP.

The BPF’s patron is Ian Khama.

Following his fallout with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, the former president has since made it clear that he wants to remove his chosen successor as well as the ruling party from power, which his father, the late Sir Seretse Khama, founded in the 1960s.

He is currently crisscrossing the country launching various opposition and independent candidate.