Botswana mulls electric car production

The Botswana government plans to encourage the private sector to venture into the manufacturing of electric cars and associated parts in the country, Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education Research Ronal Shamukuni told Parliament on Tuesday.Responding to a question from legislator Dithapelo Keorapetse, the assistant minister said the government is focused on building the necessary knowledge, interest and expertise that goes with developing electric cars.

“We have started the process of creating the necessary interest in this initiative, but I am unable to put any timeframes with respect to when the different activities will be accomplished,” Shamukuni said.

He added: “This is principally because this is an initiative that will involve a lot of stakeholders and it shall be private sector-driven.”

Keorapetse had sought to know the steps that the government was taking to ensure that the country develops electric cars.