Botswana mulls providing ARVs to foreigners

A group representing the rights of gay in Botswana on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the Gaborone authorities to provide free anti-retroviral therapy (ART) to everyone without discrimination.The Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) was commenting on President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s recent announcement that his government would not falter in addressing the issue of HIV and AIDS and that it was willing to cooperate with the Champions for an AIDS Free Generation in Africa.

The Champions for an AIDS Free Generation in Africa, comprising several former African leaders, recently paid a courtesy call on Masisi.

Members of the group who visited Masisi were former Botswana president Festus Mogae, ex-Malawian leader Joyce Banda, former Namibian president Hifikepunye Pohamba, ex-South African leader Kgalema Motlanthe, former Ugandan vice-president Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe and Miriam Were, ex-chairperson of the Kenyan National Aids Control Council.

LEGABIBO chief executive Annah Chalmers said they welcomed the decision to avail ART to everyone, including non-citizens, should be applauded “as it is line with global HIV strategic frameworks such as UNAIDS 90-90-90 goals of ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Chalmers said the Botswana government should ensure implementation of this “because as it is, the country is grappling with gaps between policy and reality.”

The Botswana government has until now refused to provide lif-saving anti-retroviral drugs to foreigners, including those serving in the country’s jails.

LEGABIBO spokesperson, Letlhogonolo Samsam said human rights organizations have for some time now highlighted this gap in Botswana’s efforts to enable universal access to ART.

“If indeed by making this statement the President is saying that ART will be provided by government of Botswana for free, to foreigners, LEGABIBO indeed applauds this decision. It is in line with global HIV strategic frameworks such as UNAIDS 90 90 90 goals, hence fulfilling the commitments to ‘leave no one behind,” Samsam said.

She added: “It is our hope that the verbal statement is translated into action that will be clearly defined in the form of policy that will enforce commitment, assign roles and enshrine government plans to provide non-discriminatory access.”

She said LEGABIBO called upon the relevant government ministries and departments to be transparent about this commitment and “to engage civil society on drafting policy and guidelines”.

“This will affirm Botswana’s commitment to continue upholding human rights for all by safe guarding health and dignity,” she said.