Botswana mulls snap general election

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday hinted at the possibility of an early general election.Botswana is expected to go to the polls in October.

But in an unexpected statement delivered at a public gathering in Francistown in north of Botswana, Masisi announced that there is five months left before the Botswana general election “but it could be less because the law allows me to call snap election.”

“We have five months to deliver on our promises to you but it might be less than five months as the law allows me to call a snap elections,” President Masisi,” he said.

Masisi was addressing elders, including former Members of Parliament from Francistown and incumbents across political divides.

Masisi’s announcement comes ahead of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) elective congress scheduled for 5th April this year. Former Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi is challenging Masisi for the BDP presidency.