Botswana, Namibia leaders call for calm amid border tension

Botswana and Namibia have called for calm and patience amid simmering tensions following last month’s fatal shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian national by the Botswana Defence Force.The four were shot dead by BDF soldiers in early November on the Botswana side of Chobe River. They were accused of allegedly being poachers.

In a joint statement on Wednesday night, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his Namibia counterpart Hage Geingob called on the citizens of the southern African neighbours to remain calm and refrain from retaliatory action.

A joint investigation has been concluded and is under consideration by both governments, the statement said.

“On the basis of the above, the two Heads of State wish to urge citizens and residents of the Republic of Botswana and the Republic of Namibia to remain calm, patient and maintain their historical ties that are founded on their common culture and mutual respect,” the statement said.

The killing of the four has sparked tensions between the two countries, with Namibians engaging in protests that have resulted in the destruction of property and disruption of cross-border movement.