Botswana: Namibian refugees given deadline to leave

Botswana’s Minister of Defence Justice and Security Shaw Kgati said late Friday that his government has given Namibian refugees two months to return to their country of origin or face forceful removal from the country.Addressing the refugees at Dukwi Refugee Camp in northern Botswana, Kgathi said the Botswana government has given them until 11th July to determine whether to be repatriated or not.

“If by the end of the next two months, you have not made a determination as to whether you will return to Namibia or not, you will no longer be recognized as refugees but illegal immigrants” Kgathi said.

He said they would have been repatriated in 2015, but the process was delayed by a court case in which the refugees were challenging their repatriation.

Despite the fact that the matter is still pending before the court, Kgathi said that any refugee from Namibia who has not made up their mind to return would lose their refugee status.

Meanwhile some of the refugees appealed to Kgathi to consider his decision, saying they were not ready to return to Namibia where they fear persecution await them.

The refugees are part of a group wanted over clams of secession of the Kaprivi Strip from Namibia.