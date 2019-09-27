Botswana NGOs call for peace as tight election beckons

Botswana’s non-governmental organisations on Friday called for peace ahead of what promises to be tightly contested polls scheduled for October 23.The Universal Periodic Review – Non-Governmental Organisation (UPR NGO) Working Group (Botswana Chapter) has compiled a document in which it details what should happen before and after the elections.

The document stated that the principles of botho (humanity) and democracy continue to be the basis that allows Botswana to thrive despite trials and changing times.

“The positive role which Botswana has played and continues to play in the forging of peace and of democratic space in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region is testimony to its culture of peaceful engagement,” read the document in part.

The NGOs said it is important that all candidates contesting the October poll should be role models for the nation by showing respect for one another, respecting the dignity of all and engaging in fair competition practices.

“An attack on the dignity of others is an attack on the dignity of all of us, as Batswana. This is the basis of mutual respect and botho,” the NGOs said.

They added: “Politics does not need to be a ‘game of insults’ – we unfortunately are making the choice for it to be so. Let us return to a respected and living botho in our nation.”

The UPR NGO Working Group also called on the authorities to ensure that the polls are safe, transparent, free, fair and peaceful.

“We further call upon all contesting parties to ensure that, upon winning elections, they uphold their human rights commitments and obligations,” the group said.

It further called upon political parties to ensure that the observance of the rule of law constitutes the core basis of their plan of action.

“This means that all should respect fundamental rights and freedoms, guarantee non-discrimination and effective access to justice,” the NGOs stated.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is expected to face stiff competition from an opposition coalition called Umbrella for Democratic Change and the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front, a splinter group formed by disgruntled BDP members.

BDP is also facing a mammoth task following a fallout between incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor former president Ian Khama.

Khama and his brother Tshekedi Khama have since joined the newly formed BPF.

The UDC, on the other hand, is leaving no stone unturned as it has managed to source sponsors who have donated helicopters to help traverse the sparsely populated country.

Only the BDP used to reach far flung settlements as it benefited from state resources and international financers.