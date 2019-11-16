Botswana observers join SADC mission to Namibia election

Published on 16.11.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The government of Botswana has nominated former Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) secretary Gabriel Seeletso and Ambassador Zibani Ntakhwana to be part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission to Namibia’s general elections scheduled for 27th November, 2019.Seeletso is the leader of the delegation.

He has previously served as Secretary, Independent Electoral Commission. Ambassador Zibani Ntakhwana, is the former Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Botswana government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi said that the delegation left for Windhoek, Namibia on the 15th November, 2019 and is expected back in Botswana on the 30th November, 2019.

Namibia’s members of the police force, correctional services and seagoing personnel, including all 34 foreign missions went to the polls on13th November to cast their votes for 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

According to Namibian media, those cleared to contest for the presidency are Rally for Democracy leader Mike Kavekotora, NUDO leader Utjiua Muinjangue, Ignatius Shixuameni, McHenry Venaani, incumbent Hage Geingob and Apius Auchab.

Other candidates are former land reform deputy minister Bernadus Swartbooi representing the Landless People’s Movement, Tangeni Iijambo, Epafrans Mukwiilongo and Republican Party’s Henk Mudge.