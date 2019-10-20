Botswana: Of tight election and sweltering heat waves

Published on 20.10.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Botswana’s Department of Meteorological Services said Sunday that there will be a significant increase in temperatures over the country from the 20th October 2019 into the intervening week.The department warned that as the nation goes to the polls on 23 October, voters should take precautions to avoid possible deaths from the heat waves during this period.

In a statement,the department said extremely hot temperatures of 38°C to 40°C are expected on the 20th October 2019, extending into most parts of the country from 21st into the weekend.

“These extremely hot temperature conditions are due to the persistence of the hot northerly continental air mass or wind flow,” the department said.

Some of the impacts of heat wave are occurrences of veld fires, crop wilting and heat related diseases.

The Department therefore advised members of the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from these adverse weather conditions.

These measures may include among others:

• Drinking more water regardless of your activity level.

• Avoiding prolonged stay under the sun, if possible, staying under the shade.

• Protection from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using an umbrella.

The department will keep monitoring this significant increase in temperatures, and will update the public accordingly.

Two years ago at least four deaths related to heat waves were reported in Botswana.