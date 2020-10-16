Botswana official appointed World Bank Africa Group 1 director

A senior Botswana official, Taufila Nyamadzabo, has been appointed executive director of the World Bank office for the Africa Group 1 Constituency, APA learnt here on Friday.According to a government statement, the former secretary for economic and financial policy in Botswana’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development would serve as the head of the secretariat for 22 English-speaking African member countries of the World Bank Group and would be based in Washington DC, United States.

The appointment is effective from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2022.

Nyamadzabo has served as the Alternate Executive Director for Africa Group I since November 2018.

Africa Group 1 comprises Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.