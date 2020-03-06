Botswana on alert as S/Africa confirms coronavirus case

Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday said it was on high alert following an announcement by neighbouring South Africa that it has recorded its first coronavirus case.The ministry’s spokesperson Doreen Motshegwa said they have intensified screening the coronavirus at different points of entry across the country.

South Africa confirmed its first case of the virus on Thursday after a man who had returned from Italy tested positive.

According to Motshegwa, the ministry has also intensified its preparedness, including surveillance at district level and points of entry.

She said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organization.

“I believe that we are ready and have strict measures to contain the virus if at all we come across an infected patient,” said Motshegwa.