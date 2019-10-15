Botswana: Opposition activist accused of tempering with voters’ roll

First, it was the Botswana Defence Force that got itself entangled in an election debacle amid allegations that some politicians are using images of army officers on their political campaign materials, particularly on social media.Now the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) has also entered the fray amid allegations that it detained Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) activist and council ward candidate Arafat Khan on Monday.

His lawyer Dick Bayford and DIS director general Peter Magosi confirmed the arrest.

Bayford further confirmed that he had been instructed to approach the High Court to demand Khan’s release.

According to Bayford, Khan was detained by DIS in connection with allegations that he tempered with the voters’ roll.

He said no charges have, however, been preferred against Khan at the moment.

Magosi said Khan was arrested on suspicion that he obtained details of voters with assistance of an unidentified IEC official.

According to Magosi, investigations were at an advanced stage, hence he could not go into specifics.

“Investigations are still at a preliminary stage and I cannot disclose much. We have suspicions that this guy was given ballot papers by someone from the IEC,” the spy chief said.

He said DIS “has arresting powers and we also have the right to search.”

“Whatever compromises the security of this country, DIS will get involved and I will not shy away from doing my job just because there is only a few days to elections,” he said.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba said the electoral body was not aware of a case in which one of its officials was being investigated in connection with tempering of the voters’ roll.

“We don’t have such a case,” Maroba said.

Khan confirmed on Tuesday that he has been released.

“I am free at last… I have been released from DIS detention,” said Khan.

He added: “My legal team had prepared court papers for an urgent application for my release and the DIS agreed to set me free and go home.”

The activist would not be drawn into saying what really transpired and said he would issue a formal statement on Wednesday.