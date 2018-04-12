Botswana: Opposition challenges ascendance of new President

The ascendance to the office of Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s is being challenged by the opposition, APA can report on Thursday.The opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has written a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Gladys Kokorwe, asserting that Masisi did not ascend to the Office of the President in accordance with the Constitution of Botswana, which provides for his election through voting by the country’s Parliament.

The BCP through its lawyers, Dingake Law Partners, in the letter argued that after the substantive President retires (in this case former president Ian Khama), his Vice President (who was Mokgweetsi Masisi) assumes the position of a President on a temporary basis for seven days.

After seven days, the BCP lawyers stated in their letter, the Speaker of the National Assembly should convene the National Assembly for the election of the President.

“To the extent that you have not convened the National Assembly on such earlier date for election of the President, our clients demand that you give an undertaking to us in writing, not later than the 11 April 2018 that you will convene the National Assembly for purposes of the elections of the President,’ the lawyers stated in the letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

APA has learned that the Kokorwe is yet to respond to BCP’s lawyers.