Botswana opposition claims spy agency had hand in electoral fraud

Opposition leader Dumelang Saleshando on Wednesday sensationally claimed that Botswana’s intelligence agency and other state apparatus were complicity in the alleged rigging of last month’s general elections.“For the first time in the history of our country, key state institutions, namely the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and Botswana Unified Revenue Services, played a key role in influencing the outcome of the 2019 the general elections,” Saleshando said while responding to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s State of the Nation Address in parliament.

He alleged that DIS head Peter Magosi made public statements about the Independent Electoral Commission database and the 2019 general elections, which “demonstrated a desire and plan to interfere with the electoral process.”

“The DIS role in the 2019 general elections has put an ugly stain on the credibility of the election outcome.

“It was inevitable that those who knew that the involvement of the DIS in the election process was likely to compromise their electoral fortunes will find it difficult to accept the results,” he said.

He appealed to Batswana to be patient with those who may choose to exercise their right to file election petitions.

Main opposition leader Duma of the Umbrella for Democratic Change has announced his party’s intention to challenge the poll results for five constituencies in the capital Gaborone that were won by the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Magosi denied the involvement of the DIS in the poll outcome, saying the agency is non-partisan.

The BDP, which won 38 of the 57 contested parliamentary seats in the October 15 elections, had denied rigging the polls.