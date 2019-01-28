Botswana opposition coalition congratulates new DRC leader

Botswana’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), a consortium of four opposition parties, on Monday congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on assuming the role of leading the vast Central African country.UDC leader Duma Boko commended Tshisekedi on what he called “peacefully and democratically ushering in a new era” in the DRC’s political history despite the security and logistical challenges the country faced.

This follows national elections that were conducted on 30 December 2018 and the 19 January Constitutional Court ruling confirming Tshisekedi’s electoral victory.

Boko said Tshisekedi should be further lauded for demonstrating composure and not interfering with the justice system’s mandate of confirming the election results.

He said the Congolese people and world at large had a duty to rally behind Tshisekedi and his government in maintaining unity, peace and stability, and attaining socio-economic development in the DRC.

“The DRC has shown the world that a country can achieve incredible feats when its people stand united to demand a better future,” Boko said.

Tshisekedi was sworn in as president on 24 January, days after the Constitutional Court rejected a legal challenge brought by the runner-up Martin Fayulu.

Tshisekedi was declared winner with 38.5 percent of the vote while Fayulu came second on 34.8 percent. The losing candidate dismissed as a stitch-up between Tshisekedi and outgoing president Joseph Kabila.