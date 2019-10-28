Botswana opposition cries foul, claims elections were rigged

Tensions surround the aftermath of the just-ended Botswana elections, with the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) accusing the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) of manipulating the outcome.According to figures published by the Independent Electoral Commission, the BDP won 38 of 57 seats while the UDC, a coalition of parties, garnered 15 seats and the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front got three seats. The Alliance of Progressives could only get one seat following elections held on 23 October.

The outcome ensured that President Mokgweetsi Masisi retained power.

UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said “…there were glaring discrepancies and irregularities that, in our considered view, have brought about fraudulent results and we find ourselves at pains to accept as true, correct and fair.”

“In the same breath we wish to inform our members, supporters and sympathizers that the process of gathering evidence is underway and shall thereafter be advised on the way forward,” Mohwasa said in a statement.

According to Mohwasa, prior to last week’s elections, the opposition coalition had raised the red flag to the Independent Electoral Commission and foreign observers about “certain instances and unsettling conduct”.

The BDP has however dismissed the UDC claims as baseless.

“It is our considered view that the October 23 elections were free and fair. And it is also the considered conclusion of the various election observer missions that were on the ground that the poll was free and fair,” the BDP said in a statement.

The poll outcome has been endorsed by observers from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union.