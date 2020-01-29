Botswana opposition loses poll petition appeals

Botswana’s highest court on Wednesday threw out an application by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to overturn a High Court judgement dismissing the opposition’s challenge of the outcome of general elections held last year.The Court of Appeal dismissed the UDC appeal against the High Court decision to dismiss petitions by 13 opposition candidates who were contesting the victory by members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Court of Appeal president Ian Kirby said the court found no reasons to entertain the appeals.

The court agreed with the argument by BDP lawyers that it has no jurisdiction to hear petition appeals.

UDC leader Duma Boko and 12 other parliamentary candidates had approached the highest court for an order reversing judgements that dismissed their petitions, saying the High Court had failed to comply with election petition procedures.

The UDC accuses the BDP of rigging last year’s general elections aided by state agencies, among them the Directorate of Intelligence and Security and the Independent Electoral Commission.