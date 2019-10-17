Botswana opposition threatens to reject poll results

With less than eight days before Botswana heads to the polls, the country’s main opposition group has threatened not to accept the results unless the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) stops its alleged interference in electoral processes.Opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader Duma Boko on Wednesday night informed the moderator of the presidential debate that was aired live on national television that should the DIS continue with its alleged interference in the electoral process they would not accept the 23 October poll results.

Debate moderator, Oshinka Tsiang had asked presidential candidates if they would accept the results of the poll.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party, Alliance for Progressives leader Ndaba Gaolathe and Biggie Butale of the Botswana Patriotic Front answered in the affirmative.

Setting the tone for an electoral dispute, Boko said his party would not accept the election outcome.

“If the DIS does not desist from interfering with our political campaigns we are not going to accept the results of the polls,” the opposition leader said.

He also accused the intelligence of seeking to rig the elections, alleging that it has printed thousands of ballot papers purporting to be of citizens who voted in the Diaspora.

The DIS has denied interfering with the electoral process, arguing that in some instances it was acting within its mandate.